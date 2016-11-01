AC Milan, Cutrone avoids any suspensions : the latest

There won't be any suspensions for Milan forward Patrick Cutrone. The youngster will be available to coach Rino Gattuso for their upcoming game in the Coppa Italia (against Lazio) and in the Italian Serie A (against Udinese). Gerardo Mastrandrea evaluated the case as he came to the conclusion that Cutrone's gesture wasn't intentional. Let's not forget that Cutrone scored AC Milan's opening goal as the ball touched his arm. The goal was given as the rossoneri went on to win 2-1. The episode was reviewed but no sanctions will be given out. Cutrone has already said sorry on social media as he stated that his "arm" ball wasn't intentional.



BELEC RECEIVES A THREE GAME BAN - Here are the following players that were suspended this past week : Belec (Benevento, 3 games), Cacciatore (Chievo, 2 games), Bastien (Chievo, one game), Samir (Udinese, 1 game), Goldaniga (Sassuolo, 1 game), Pisacane (Cagliari, 1 game), Kean (Verona, 1 game), Lulic, Milinkovic Savic (Lazio, 1 game), Pezzella (Fiorentina, 1 game) e Spolli (Genoa, 1 game).