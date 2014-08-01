Reports suggest that AC Milan boss Rino Gattuso believes that Patrick Cutrone is better than summer signing Andre Silva.

Cutrone has, over the past ten years at the junior levels at Milan, scored as many as 136 times and has also found the back of the net eight times in 11 appearances for the first-team. He has become a fan-favorite at the club and has impressed since coming up with a terrific showing for the club against Bayern Munich in a friendly this past summer.

Cutrone scored once for the rossoneri against Hellas Verona in the Coppa Italia yesterday, highlighting the difference between him and Andre Silva. Cutrone idolises Morata and is very much like the Spaniard, a lethal finisher and a threat inside the box. He’s strong, intelligent and his movements are impressive too. This has made Gattuso believe that the Italian is a better forward than Silva.

Gattuso believes that the 4-3-3 is the way forward for Milan and sees Cutrone as the perfect fit in the style. More so, the 19-year-old breathes Milan and is rossoneri through and through, embodying the spirit of the club every time he steps foot onto the pitch. That’s one quality that Gattuso demands for.

Kaustubh Pandey