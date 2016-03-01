AC Milan, Cutrone is the proof that investing in young Italians could pay off...

AC Milan beat Inter Milan by a 1-0 score line in the Coppa Italia derby match yesterday. In the end, it was a Patrick Cutrone goal that allowed Milan to get the win which now means that they will face-off against Lazio in the Coppa Italia semi-finals in early 2018. Even if Milan invested over 200 million euros this past summer, many of their young Italian players (promoted from their youth squad) have been an integral part of their team over the past few seasons.



Other than Donnarumma and Cutrone, players like Locatelli and Calabria proved that they also have the quality to become important players within this AC Milan squad. It is not a secret that Italian football has struggled a lot over the last few seasons but Milan is the proof that you can have success by investing in good young Italian football players. Juventus are another team who have invested big amounts of money on young Italian players as this should be something much more common within Italian Serie A teams.



Cutrone scored a ton of goals for the various Milan youth squads over the years as he is now set to become a household name with the senior club as well. As Gattuso's Milan are still searching for answers, at least they know that they have a bright future ahead since they have many quality Under-25 players in their squad. Considering potential Fifa financial fair play restrictions, AC Milan should continue to heavily invest in young Italian youth squad players over the next few months...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)