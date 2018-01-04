Serie A giants AC Milan have been dealt a blow in their chase of Theo Walcott as the Arsenal man has reportedly agreed terms with Everton.

Walcott’s prominence at Arsenal has, over the last few seasons, reduced and the Englishman has fallen down the pecking order. This season, he has made just six Premier League appearances for the Gunners, out of which none have been starts.

The Toffees are set to fight off competition from the likes of AC Milan and West Ham in the race to sign Walcott, who was reportedly interested in a move to the rossoneri.

Goal.com understands that Everton have agreed a fee to sign the former Southampton man and are willing to offer him the best financial package that is available to them. Walcott is set to undergo a medical at the Goodison Park based club later today and is soon expected to join the Merseyside club.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)