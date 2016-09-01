AC Milan dealt transfer blow as Tottenham star Dembélé could move to China
14 February at 15:05Tottenham Hotspur star Mousa Dembele could look to seal a move to the Chinese Super League, CalcioMercato exclusively understand.
The 30-year-old central midfielder came up with a man of the match performance during Spurs' terrific comeback against Juventus in the Champions League Round of 16 first leg game yesterday in Turin. While he did struggle with injuries early on, his recent performances suggest that Dembele is back to his very best.
CalcioMercato though, can exclusively reveal that Juve might not be a Tottenham player by the time the club hosts Juventus in the second leg at Wembley. Beijing Gouan are interested in signing Dembele and are ready to double his wages, once he joins.
While Dembele is also a reported AC Milan target, he is looking for a last big contract of his career and could consider his options if an offer from the Chinese Super League side does come in.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
