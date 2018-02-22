AC Milan: Decisive test for Biglia tomorrow, Kalinic set to start vs Juve?
07 May at 16:10AC Milan midfielder Lucas Biglia could be set to make a surprise injury return in the Coppa Italia final clash against Juventus at the Stadio Olimpico on Wednesday, 9 May.
The Argentine international last featured in his side’s 1-0 defeat at the hands of Benevento in April. During the clash, he suffered a "severe" back injury at San Siro. The defensive midfielder could be in contention to face the Turin club, if he manages to clear a late medical test on Wednesday, according to Sky Sport.
Even if he manages to make himself available, Manuel Locatelli is likely to be including in the starting line up by Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso.
Meanwhile, Gattuso has not decided as who will lead his side’s attacking lineup against
Juventus in the final. He has two options to choose between Patrick Cutrone and Nikola Kalinić. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes Milan boss will take a decision after the last two training sessions before the final.
