AC Milan defender could have just played his last game ever with the club
15 May at 16:37AC Milan defender Mattia De Sciglio has been diagnosed with a lesion to his left thigh adductor longus muscle, the club announced through their official website. The Italian’s contract with AC Milan expires in 2018 but the 24-year-old is not willing to put pen to paper on a new deal and that’s why AC Milan could be forced to sell him once the current season ends.
“The player will be re-examined in two weeks”, the club also announced making it clear that De Sciglio won’t have a chance to play for AC Milan again this season.
De Sciglio is being linked with moves to Juventus and Napoli and talks between the Old Lady and the player’s agent have already begun. Therefore, last week-end’s away game against Atlanta could have been the last one for De Sciglio with AC Milan.
If the player fails to sign a contract extension in the summer, De Sciglio will be playing for a different team than AC Milan in the 2017/18 campaign.
