An increasingly tense situation and a future farther away from the team that allowed him to embark on professional football and to achieve the national shirt. Mattia De Sciglio and Milan have never been so distant as in these hours, following the defeat of the Rossoneri against Empoli.

Milan are ready to meet again with De Sciglio’s entourage to see if there are still any possibilities for reaching an agreement to renew his contract that expires in June 2018, but the feelings are very negative. De Sciglio is obviously shaken by the incestuous episode of which he was a victim, but above all he is no longer willing to endure the climate of mistrust and hostility shown by the Rossoneri fans when he was replaced against Empoli. It was moment lived with difficulty because of the motivations then provided by Montella to justify the change. He made the substitution as De Sciglio wore the captain's arm band.