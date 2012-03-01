AC Milan defender destined to be sold amidst Juve interest
An increasingly tense situation and a future farther away from the team that allowed him to embark on professional football and to achieve the national shirt. Mattia De Sciglio and Milan have never been so distant as in these hours, following the defeat of the Rossoneri against Empoli.
Milan are ready to meet again with De Sciglio’s entourage to see if there are still any possibilities for reaching an agreement to renew his contract that expires in June 2018, but the feelings are very negative. De Sciglio is obviously shaken by the incestuous episode of which he was a victim, but above all he is no longer willing to endure the climate of mistrust and hostility shown by the Rossoneri fans when he was replaced against Empoli. It was moment lived with difficulty because of the motivations then provided by Montella to justify the change. He made the substitution as De Sciglio wore the captain's arm band.
In addition to environmental reasons, leadership have shown that the defender’s future is not a priority for the new ownership, unlike, for example, Donnarumma and Suso. De Sciglio is aware that the outside interest is not lacking. Juventus remain in the front seat, where De Giglio will find an absolute applause from Allegri, the coach who promoted him to the first team. Not to be forgotten though is Napoli, who had already made an attempt last summer. Then there are the foreign possibilities, with Carlo Ancelotti at Bayern Munich, who observes developments in the background. The only certainty is that in the coming days, probably Friday, a summit that will be decisive in one way or another must occur. Leadership need to decide whether to extend an attractive offer or say goodbye for the good of everyone.
