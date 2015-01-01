AC Milan defender Leonardo Bonucci has revealed the reason for his bad start to life at San Siro.

The 30-year-old Bonucci arrived at the rossoneri from Serie A rivals Juventus in what was one of the most shocking transfers in recent times. He has though, failed to settle in since then, despite making a total of 16 starts under former manager Vincenzo Montella and new manager Rino Gattuso.

In an interview with ForzaMilan , Bonucci was asked about the reason why the start he has endured at the club has been disappointing. The Italian said:

“My head was busy with so many thoughts and my physical level was not optimal. So the two things put together led me to put in performances that as good as those of the past .”

"I think that in moments of real difficulty, when you are in the field, your head helps you a lot, because where you can not get there with your legs you can get there with your brain.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)