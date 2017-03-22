AC Milan defender ruled out for the season
22 March at 22:21AC Milan defender Ignazio Abate has been ruled out for the rest of the season, AC Milan have announced through their official website. Abate had picked up an injury in AC Milan’s 1-0 win over Sassuolo this past February and underwent medical examination today.
“AC Milan announces that Ignazio Abate, after several medical examinations in Italy, went to Miami for an expert medical opinion in relation to the blunt forced trauma to his left eye suffered in the match against Sassuolo, last 26th February. The results of the visit are positive and the recovery is proceeding smoothly. Therapies will give Abate the opportunity to resume competitive activity during the summer preparation phase for the 2017/2018 season”, the statement reads.
Abate has two assists in 26 appearances this season and will return to action in the summer when the rossoneri will be preparing the 2017/18 campaign. The Italian defender has one year left in his contract with the Serie A giants.
