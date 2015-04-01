AC Milan defender set for stay amid Lazio links

AC Milan defender Gabriel Paletta is set to remain at AC Milan despite reports linking him with a move to Lazio.



The former Italy International has failed to reach an agreement with the biancocelesti and his move to the Olimpico is then set to collapse.



AC Milan have yet to reach an agreement with Lazio as well.



Paletta had also been linked with a move to Fiorentina but with just a few hours left before the end of the summer transfer window it is highly unlikely that any interested suitor will reach an agreement for the Argentine-born defender who is not going to be a regular starter at AC Milan anymore given that the rossoneri have signed both Leonardo Bonucci and Mateo Musacchio.



The rossoneri could sell Gustavo Gomez instead, whilst negotiations for the sale of Sosa are ongoing and Niang is set to join Torino on loan with obligation to buy.

