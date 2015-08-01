AC Milan desperate to ship summer flop overseas
03 January at 10:00Nikola Kalinic arrived to AC Milan as a savior of sorts. The former-Fiorentina forward was seen to helm the front of Vincenzo Montella’s attack. Instead, as the 2017 calendar year closed, the Croatian is seen as the front of the new Chinese-owned AC Milan disaster.
The summer acquisition of Kalinic was a soap opera, filled with multiple reports of its death. Eventually a €25 million agreement was reached and he was handed the famed number 7 shirt for the Rossoneri. However, after 20 appearances this season, he’s only mustered four goals and three assists.
The lack of production has fueled numerous reports that Massimiliano Mirabelli has been looking to rid the club of the expensive flop. Surprisingly, there has been a strong market for struggling striker. Unsurprisingly, the market is China.
Reports of concrete and lucrative offers from several Chinese Super League clubs have been confirmed by Corriere della Sera. The main stumbling block, however, has been Kalinic’s unwillingness to accept any offers. Just last year he snubbed Tianjin Quanjian, helmed by Fabio Cannavaro.
Go to comments