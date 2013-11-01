AC Milan Director Massimiliano Mirabelli is already planning for next summer and beyond by tracking Atalanta starlet Filippo MelegoniThe Atalanta Primaplayer was born on February 18th 1999 in bergamo and has subsequently gotten his entire footballing education with hometown club Atalanta. The player is predicted to be the next star to come through the ranks at the Dea and has already attracted interest from Juventus and Inter which has prompted Atalanta to valued him between €15-20 million.Mirabelli wants to use the excellent relationship the Rossoneri have with the Atalanta, which was created last summer when they signed Conti and Kessie, and try to block the player from being allowed to negotiate with any other club. The structure of the transfer being evaluated is similar to the one which Inter has with Atalanta regarding Bastoni where the Nerazzurri signed him from Atalanta only to loan him back to the club until the end of June 2019.Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)