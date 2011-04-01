AC Milan discover the real Calhanoglu

Vincenzo Montella wanted to see a reaction and used this word, reaction, at least ten times in the pre-match press conference ahead of the rossoneri clash against Austria Vienna. AC Milan did actually show a reaction with a new system and the smart control of midfield of Lucas Biglia. Andre Silva netted a hat-trick but another huge performance yesterday night was put down by Hakan Calhanoglu.



He scored the opener with a stunning right-footed goal and delivered an eye-catching assist for Andre Silva. Against Austria Vienna he played in centre midfield and his performance was absolutely brilliant. The perfect picture of his game is the ball recovery in midfield and the perfect assist he produced immediately after to allow Andre Silva score the 2-0.



“Hakan can play everywhere”, Montella said after the game. “He can even play as a right winger in a 4-4- system. Believe me, he is an amazing talent.” The Italian manager is aware that he has an important and versatilefootballer at his disposal. Now the Italian dreams of playing Suso, Calhanoglu and Bonaventura in his new 3-5-2- system.



Translated by Lorenzo Bettoni



Daniele Longo