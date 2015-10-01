AC Milan doctor releases injury update on Conti

AC Milan team dr. Mazzoni was a guest on Milan TV where he was asked to give an update on the players that have been or are still suffering from injuries.



Dr. Mazzoni began by talking about Abate, Antonelli, Paletta and José Mauri saying that the first three: "are training with the rest of the group now since a few days back they are doing well. José Mauri is also doing well, his injury has healed. He is still training individually and needs a few more days to recover fully."



Mazzoni was the asked about the status of full-back Andrea Conti saying: "The first f months since his surgery have now passed. He is working on the pitch via a personally created and adapted training regime on his own. We too read a lot about the date when Andrea can return. Internally we don't think it is opportune to set a date. We analyze his progress every two weeks and based on those results we set the regime for the following two weeks. What we can say is that we are very satisfied with how things have gone up until now, but there are still steps to take and we will take them with due caution."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)