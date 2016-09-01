AC Milan: Donnarumma contract demands revealed
20 February at 13:07AC Milan sensation Gigio Donnarumma turns 18 on the 25th of February and can sign his first professional contract after that date. The Italian starlet, however, has yet to begin new contract talks as his agent Mino Raiola wants to talk to the club’s new board before committing the future of his star client to the club.
Raiola is aware that Donnarumma is wanted by the best European clubs out there and wants to be informed about AC Milan’s long-terms.
According to Italian paper La Stampa (via Spaziomilan), however, Raiola has already an idea of the salary Donnarumma would need to have at the San Siro in the future.
The Italian paper claims that Raiola has requested the rossoneri € 4 million-a-year to make his client sign a new contract with AC Milan.
Donnarumma is a transfer target of Juventus, Manchester City and Real Madrid. He is a regular AC Milan starter since October 2015.
Go to comments