AC Milan, Donnarumma explains Real Madrid snub

AC Milan goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma took part to a very popular Italian TV program yesterday night and had to reply to a few questions about his career. The 18-year-old goalkeeper announced he would have not signed a contract extension with AC Milan last summer but he eventually decided to pen a new € 6 million-a-deal with the rossoneri.



Several top European clubs had been linked with signing the talented Italian keeper, from Real Madrid to Manchester United, City, Psg and Juventus.



Donnarumma explained why he decided to snub a move to Real Madrid and extend his stay at AC Milan.



“It was the best thing to do”, Donnarumma said. “I thought it was fair to remain, I am feeling at home here and I thought staying was the right choice.”



“If Juve call in the future? I’d say no, I have a four year contract at AC Milan and no, I’m never going to join Inter.”

