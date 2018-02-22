AC Milan, Donnarumma: ‘Icardi is an incredible striker’
01 April at 20:40AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma reflected on last night’s 3-1 defeat to Juventus during an interview with Milan TV, while he also looked ahead to Wednesday night’s derby against Inter which will see him face Mauro Icardi once again. Here is what he had to say:
“We are disappointed but we are still moving forward. We held Juventus until the final minutes. We bring home a great performance but not the result. We did not exploit our opportunities and we are annoyed by this. Now we are thinking of the match against Inter. Juventus did not win because of their technical ability, but because they were physically stronger than us.
“Bonucci? It was not easy at all for him, but he has everything needed to deal with certain situations and we knew we could count on him until the end.
“Derby Milano? I hope there will be a lot of enthusiasm at San Siro. We will give everything to do well in every game and we need everyone at their best in order to win.
“Icardi? We’ll see how it goes, but he’s an incredible striker, certainly one of the best. I hope the match goes well for me.”
(Milan TV)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
