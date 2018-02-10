The CIES Football Observatory has come up with the list of the most promising young players in the world and AC Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma is topping it.

The 18-year-old Donnarumma has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and that too at a very young age. This season, despite intense speculation surrounding a San Siro exit, the teenager have excelled on the pitch. He has started 25 games in the Serie A already.

And the CIES Football Observatory’s list of the most promising youngsters sees Donnarumma top it ahead of a host of superstar youngsters, including Kylian Mbappe and Christian Pulisic. The list has been made on the basis of minutes played by each player weighed by the results that the side has achieved and the level of the league.

Pulisic is fourth in the list, while Mbappe is third. The spot is occupied by Toulouse goalkeeper Alban Lafont.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)