AC Milan: Donnarumma to break Serie A record against Napoli
14 April at 11:10Gianluigi Donnarumma has enjoyed a whirlwind few years since being given his Serie A debut by Serbian coach Siniša Mihajlović. Indeed, he has gone from being hailed as one of the best prospects Italian football has seen in a generation to being derided for his part in an unsavoury war of words between agent Mino Raiola and the Rossoneri hierarchy.
Fortunately, relations between Gigi and the fans are much more relaxed than they were just a few short months ago, though there does remain a sense that he could be destined to leave the club come this summer’s transfer window. Only time will tell on that one.
Meanwhile, the 19-year-old goalkeeper is set to reach an historic milestone when Gennaro Gattuso’s side take on Napoli at San Siro tomorrow afternoon. He will become the youngest player ever to collect 100 appearances in Italy’s top flight, surpassing the likes of Gianni Rivera, Roberto Mancini, Paolo Maldini and Francesco Totti. Gianluigi Buffon himself did not become a member of the ‘100 club’ until the age of 21.
With Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain both rumoured to be interested in securing his services this summer, tomorrow may well be one of his final appearances at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza as a Diavolo player. That remains to be seen however.
(La Repubblica)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
