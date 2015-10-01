AC Milan dream of signing Belotti or Aubameyang in January: here’s their plan

AC Milan’s summer transfer campaign has been hugely criticized of late as many new signings have failed to live to expectations so far this season. Nikola Kalinic, for example, is one of the most disappointing players so far as he didn’t provide as much goals as the fans and the club expected.



According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, Kalinic could be the key to sign a big striker in the January transfer window.



The Croatian striker has many admirers in China and he where he could end up playing for a fee in the region of € 30/40 million in January.



​Proceedings of the player’s sale would then be invested by AC Milan to sign either Andrea Belotti or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.



The Italian striker has put Torino contract talks on hold, whilst Aubameyang has been suspended by his club and is pushing to leave the Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window.



The sale of Kalinic would allow the rossoneri to have some extra cash to sign one of the two strikers even if Belotti would still be a complicated target to sign as his release clause is set to € 100 million. Kalinic’s € 60/70 million price-tag, on the other hand, may be an easier price-tag to match.

