AC Milan ‘dream of signing’ Nainggolan as Mirabelli makes contact with agent of Chelsea target
24 May at 15:45AC Milan have emerged as possible competitors for the signing of Roma star Radja Nainggolan. The Belgian is a top transfer target of Chelsea and Manchester United but Sky Italia report the talented midfielder is expected to commit his future to the club.
The reliable Italian broadcaster claims Nainggolan’s agent have been contacted by Marco Fassone and Massimiliano Mirabelli although there has been no contact with Roma representatives yet. Nainggolan will be offered a contract extension with pay rise at the end of the season and the player could only leave the Olimpico if he fails to pen a new agreement with the giallorossi.
AC Milan are not the only club to be interested in Nainggolan given that Chelsea, Inter and Manchester United have already shown their interest in the former Cagliari star. Nainggolan is contracted with Roma until 2020. The 29-year-old has 14 goals and 7 assists in 52 appearances in all competitions with the giallorossi. He will only leave Roma in case he fails to pen a new agreement with his current club.
