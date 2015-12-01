AC Milan EL call-ups : Kalinic is back as Musacchio, Calabria and Suso are absent

AC Milan are set to take on Ludogorets tomorrow at the San Siro in the Europa league. Rino Gattuso's team have a big lead in this tie as he will likely try and rest a few of his main players ahead of their week-end clash against AS Roma in the Italian Serie A. Nikola Kalinic has been called-up for this game as he recuperated from his injury where as Musacchio, Davide Calabria and Suso Fernandez weren't called up for this clash.



You can view all of Rino Gattuso's call-ups bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also follow the game with us live tomorrow.



AC Milan call-ups versus Ludogorets:



Keepers: A. Donnarumma, G. Donnarumma, Guarnone (youth squad)



Defenders: Ignazio Abate, Leonardo Bonucci, Gustavo Gomez, Ricky Rodriguez, Alessio Romagnoli, Cristian Zapata



Midfielders: Lucas Biglia, Jack Bonaventura, Hakan Calhanoglu, Franck Kessie, Manuele Locatelli, José Mauri, Riccardo Montolivo



Strikers: Fabio Borini, Patrick Cutrone, Nikola Kalinic, André Silva.



Coach: Rino Gattuso