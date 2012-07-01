AC Milan enquire about promising Italian midfielder
16 February at 18:00AC Milan are interested in signing Atalanta midfielder Filippo Melegoni but La Dea does not want to sell their starlet next summer, reports in Italy claim.
The 18-year-old is one of Italy’s most exciting midfielders and AC Milan are long time admirers of him. Juventus have also set their sights on the promising centre midfielder who is unlikely to leave Atalanta at the end of the season.
La Dea, in fact, are a known for their talent in developing youth players. Over the last few years the likes of Mattia Caldara, Roberto Gagliardini and Franck Kessié were raised at the club and sold for a for a combined fee exceeding € 80 million.
Atalanta are aware that Melegoni could be the next talent to explode and even if he is still not a regular senior player, the nerazzurri want to promote him at the end of the current campaign and make him develop at the club until the right time to sell comes.
