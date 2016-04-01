AC Milan, Everton target admits he has been offered a contract extension

As we reported earlier last week, Everton have recently joined AC Milan in race to sign Argentinean defender Mateo Musacchio. The Villareal centre-back is contracted with the LaLiga side until 2018. The rossoneri tried to sign Musacchio last summer but failed to reach an agreement with the club due to some financial struggles.



Musacchio has released an interview with AS.com revealing that his club has offered him a contract extension.



“There is only one transfer update at the moment: Villareal have offered me a contract extension and I am proud to see how much the club trusts me.”



“Let’s see what will happen in the future, I am tired to comment transfer speculations. Last summer I could have joined AC Milan but that did not happen. In the end I’ve stayed here and I am very happy about it.”



​Contacts between the player’s entourage and AC Milan, however, are destined to continue. The club has identified the Argentinean centre-back as their priority target to strengthen their defensive line next summer and Villareal would demand somewhere in the region of € 25 million to sell the player.

