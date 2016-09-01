AC Milan eye Arsenal target as possible alternative to Dembélé
07 January at 12:05AC Milan are looking for some midfield reinforcement and according to today’s edition of Il Corriere dello Sport, the rossoneri are holding talks with the agent of Udinese star Jakub Jankto.
The talented midfielder is one of Serie A’s finest talents and AC Milan are long time admirers of the footballer. The Serie A giants are also on very good terms with the player’s agent Beppe Riso who has also been negotiating the transfer of another of his top clients: Pietro Pellegri.
AC Milan believe Jankto could be an easier target to sign than Dembélé, the Spurs midfielder who is looking for an escape route from the White Hart Lane.
Dembélé could leave Tottenham in the January window but Il Corriere dello Sport reports the Belgian’s salary may be too much for AC Milan’s finances.
Jankto is the number one alternative to Dembélé and according to the Italian paper AC Milan could also sign Theo Walcott on loan before the end of the month.
Go to comments