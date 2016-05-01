Struggling Serie A giants AC Milan have drawn up a list of candidates who can take over the club from Gennaro Gattuso next season.

It is said that the Milan side has benefited greatly from Gattuso’s methods and they have become more physically adept, determined than they ever have been over the last few seasons. The club have climbed back up to seventh in the league and there have been signs of improvement as well.

And while it is felt Gattuso has done well so far, he would have to reach the finals of either one of the Italian Cup or of the Europa League to stand a chance of staying as the club’s boss next season. The club isn’t fully convinced of him and have drawn up a list of managers who can replace the former midfielder next season.

Antonio Conte tops the list and he seems to be in good relations with Marco Fassone, especially with his end at Chelsea seemingly near. Maurizio Sarri seems like the most no-nonsense choice and Milan would have to pay a 8 million euros clause for getting him from Napoli. There is also the name of Roberto Mancini, whose possibility of joining is low, but he wants to leave Zenit at the end of the season and has sent across messages to a host of clubs already.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)