AC Milan eye up move for Udinese midfielder

According to Tuttosport, AC Milan are keen to wrap up a deal to sign Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana this month, with Massimiliano Mirabelli and Gennaro Gattuso both recognising the need to strengthen the midfield.



The 22-year-old Ivorian has not been getting much game time since Massimo Oddo took charge, and intends to leave Friuli should the situation not change.



Calciomercato.com exclusively revealed the Parisian’s desire to seek pastures new in the last few days, and now his departure looks set to accelerate with the Rossoneri one of several clubs interested in securing his services.



Fofana joined the Zebrette from Manchester City in the summer of 2016, in a deal worth £2.5 million. He has scored six goals since moving from the English Premier League side, where he was considered surplus to requirements by manager Manuel Pellegrini who, like Roberto Mancini, notoriously gave very little space to the club’s academy products.



(Tuttosport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)