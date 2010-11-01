AC Milan eyeing unhappy Man Utd midfielder

AC Milan spent over 200 million euros on players last summer, but, according to report out of Italy, that won't stop them splashing the cash again when the transfer window reopens in July. And high on their list is providing some competition for midfielders Lucas Biglia and Riccardo Montolivo.



The Rossoneri have identified Manchester United's Ander Herrera as the man to do just that, according to Tuttosport. Jose Mourinho has no desire to sell the 28-year-old, but the manager's reluctance to drop either Paul Pogba or Nemanja Matic has seen Herrera's minutes dwindle.



A desire for more first-team minutes could see Herrera push for a move to the San Siro in a 36 million euro deal that would trigger a search for his replacement at Old Trafford. The report states that Monaco's Fabinho could be one option at 50 million euros, and Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, who is valued around 55 million euros, another.

