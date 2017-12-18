AC Milan fans are irate with Bonucci over post-defeat decision
19 December at 13:45Milan fans are outraged. Not only are they dismayed by the shocking defeat to Hellas Verona, but they are also livid about what happened following the awful match.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the captain of the Rossoneri found himself in Torino with some former Juventus teammates, in particular Andrea Barzagli, Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio . While there’s nothing wrong with meeting old friends for a dinner with the restaurant, Bonucci did not choose the best time to go back to visit his old Bianconeri mates. His new fans may see it as disrespectful.
