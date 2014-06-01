AC Milan: Fassone affirms his belief in Mirabelli and Gattuso

During Gennaro Gattuso’s debut press conference as AC Milan coach, there was also time for the waiting reporters to get the thoughts of Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone. Here is what he had to say:



“We’re having a poor season, and it’s not a good moment for our club. We have a lot of bitterness and have suffered a lot. I had a very complicated decision to make, and did not make it lightly. Han Li, who spoke with the president, said to thank Vincenzo for what he did for Milan in his 18 months here, for winning a trophy and leading the team into the Europa League.



“Mirabelli has my full confidence, as well as that of the Chinese owners, for everything that has been done and for what we still have to do. We are not going to make big changes on the market in January. This is a team with important values, and we believe Gattuso is the right man to lead us through this period. We did not just plug a hole for the sake up it, and certainly did not make the decision based on the economics and financial state of the club.”



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)