AC Milan, Fassone: ‘Bonucci agreement in 30 minutes’

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone talked to Il Corriere dello Sport to respond to Mino Raiola’s claims as the Italian agent had slammed AC Milan over Donnarumma’s captancy.



Fassone replied that the club has plenty of trust in Donnarumma although the Italian director also shared his thoughts on much more issues like, for example, the signing of Bonucci: “At the beginning he [Bonucci] was not on our plans. When Montella and Mirabelli told me we could have signed him I did not want to believe it. We went straight to the target and we’ve reached an agreement with Juventus in 30 minutes. Leonardo is a leader but is also a player capable to settle in well quickly.”



AC Milan had also been linked with signing either Alvaro Morata or Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang but they ended up signing Nikola Kalinic instead: “He [Kalinic] was our primary target, we also sounded out other strikers because we didn’t know if Fiorentina would have sold him.”

