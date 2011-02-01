AC Milan, Fassone: 'Happy with Gattuso, but...'

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone talked to Sky Sport on Tuesday night. The rossoneri have three successive win in Serie A and seem to be finally back on track after a bad start to the season under Vincenzo Montella.



“Gattuso is doing an excellent job”, Fassone said.



“We still need time because he only arrived in November and the positive results we’ve recently had are not permanent. We still expect some highs and lows but Gattuso has been working very well and has taken the right path. He is respected and there is a good atmosphere at the club right now. We have faith in the future.”



AC Milan are now only nine points short of the fourth spot in Serie A. Gattuso has been praised by AC Milan players and chiefs over the last few weeks and the rossoneri may eventually decide to confirm him in charge of the club for the next season.

