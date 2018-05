AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone has offered assurances that there is no liquidity problem at the club, after a change in the structure of a bond loan.The Rossoneri are holding a shareholders’ meeting today, at which Calciomercato.com journalist Daniele Longo is present . The first item on the agenda was moving the payment of “no more than €15 million” of a bond to June 302019.Shareholder Giuseppe Gatti asked if that decision was taken due to a cash flow problem within the club, while it was clear that he was wondering if they simply didn’t have the money to meet previous commitments.Fassone replied: “We postponed a piece of the €54 million bond issued in Vienna in 2017, but it has nothing to do with liquidity. We simply did it because, by moving €15 million to June 302019, we’re adhering to the liquidity parameters set by the federation.”Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)