Gigio Donnarumma has already appeared in 100 competitive games for AC Milan as he was rewarded by Milan general manager Marco Fassone. The rossoneri general manager handed Gigio Donnarumma a medal as the 18 year old has been impressive in his young career so far. Talks about his AC Milan future are still omni-present but Donnarumma seems focused on his rossoneri present for the time being. You can view the picture of the event bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.