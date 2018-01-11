AC Milan: Fassone rewards Donnarumma for special achievement
11 January at 23:00Gigio Donnarumma has already appeared in 100 competitive games for AC Milan as he was rewarded by Milan general manager Marco Fassone. The rossoneri general manager handed Gigio Donnarumma a medal as the 18 year old has been impressive in his young career so far. Talks about his AC Milan future are still omni-present but Donnarumma seems focused on his rossoneri present for the time being. You can view the picture of the event bellow, right here on Calciomercato.com.
On the occasion of his 100th appearance for the Rossoneri, we tested @gigiodonna99 with a quiz: how well do you think he did? Check it out at www.acmilan.com In occasione delle sue 100 presenze in rossonero, abbiamo sfidato Gigio con un quiz: avrà superato questa prova? Scoprilo su www.acmilan.com! #weareacmilan
