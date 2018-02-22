AC Milan: Fassone rips Inter for derby date selection

AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone spoke forcefully about the postponed Derby della Madonnina being scheduled on a Wednesday. As you ay recall, the famous rivalry was postponed two weeks ago after Fiorentina captain Davide Astori shockingly passed away.



“Sorry for the date of the derby. We tried everything. We had proposed to the Nerazzurri two different dates, but they chose a Wednesday, a difficult day.”



He also spoke about Milan’s exit from Europa League at the hands of Arsenal. “On a Thursday, against Arsenal, we had more than 70 thousand.” The date that Inter rejected was close to another date in which they were to play Juventus.



ON GATTUSO’S RENEWAL:

‘We are satisfied with his work. (Massimo) Mirabelli was convinced and I support him. We will certainly find the right day to talk about it.”



ON DONNARUMMA:

“I heard the roar at the beginning of the match, and I’m happy Gigio is our goalkeeper, and I hope he can be for many years.”

