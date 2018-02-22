AC Milan, Fassone: ‘UEFA sanctions are inevitable’
20 April at 14:30AC Milan CEO Marco Fassone spoke to Sky Sport earlier this afternoon following a meeting between UEFA’s Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body and several Rossoneri executives, including executive director Han Li. Here is what he had to say:
“This is the third time we have met this committee. We have given an update on how this season has gone from an economic perspective, which is indeed better than had been expected. We have planned ahead for the next few years, and explained how Milan intends to respect Financial Fair Play regulations.
“Lenders have reassured UEFA on the negotiations which are underway at the moment. I think the shareholders are well aware of our situation. Sanctions? The people who were in charge of the club before us did not respect the rules, because we are under investigation for 2014/15, 2015/16 and 2016/17. There will be sanctions, but we hope they are small.
“I hope that UEFA takes into account the fact we are a new ownership and that we are doing our best, but I think it is inevitable that we will face sanctions. At the moment, there are no new meetings planned. We are waiting. In terms of refinancing, we have three proposals on the table. I do not want to make any predictions. It is an important issue which we hope to solve as quickly as possible.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
