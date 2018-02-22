AC Milan, Fassone: "We are climbing up the standings thanks to Mirabelli and Gattuso"

AC Milan general manager Marco Fassone spoke to Sky Sport ahead of the Juve-Milan game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"Just a few months ago at Christmas we were in a difficult spot. We were coming off defeats to Atalanta and Verona so we really bounced back since then. It was difficult to look forward with optimism at that moment in time since the results weren't there and we didn't play a nice style of football either. Gattuso and Mirabelli are the reasons why we are now back on track. Mirabelli was the one that gave me the courage to make the coaching change at that time and looking back, it was a great decision. The atmosphere around the team is now different and there is a lot of optimism. Juve? I think we will be arriving into this game at the right moment since we have been doing well of late...".



AC Milan are currently 6th in the Italian Serie A standings but they are now only 5 points back of Inter Milan who are 4th in the standings. Milan will be taking on Inter next week...