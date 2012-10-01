AC Milan: Five possible replacements for Donnarumma
15 December at 13:20Another year, another acrimonious episode between AC Milan and their prized asset, Gianluigi Donnarumma. Now that it’s been reveled that his lawyers are challenging the validity of his contract – learn more here – it appears that the two are headed for a split. Even if the contract is not invalidated, it’s become clear the relationship between the 18-year-old, the club, and its fans has become toxic.
With that in mind, let’s take a look at some goalkeepers who could fill Donnarumma’s spot, should his leave this summer.
Wojciech Szczesny – Though he was brought to Juventus to be the heir to Gigi Buffon, the Polish star’s future plan is no longer stable. The Bianconeri have been linked to other star goalkeepers, most notably Thibault Courtois. Should they go in another direction, Szczesny’s future will be elsewhere.
Keylor Navas – The Real Madrid backstop appears headed for the bench now that Kepa is likely to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It’s true, he loves Real Madrid and may decide to stay, even as a backup. However, he’s 30-years-old and has a lot of football left in him. Should he want to start, AC Milan may come calling.
Thibault Courtois – Move on. Nothing to see here.
Andrea Consigli – The Sassuolo keeper is on the final year of his contract and could make a free-transfer this upcoming summer. Milan will like his familiarity with Serie A, and could make him a value signing.
Alessandro Plizzari – AC Milan may not have to look outside the organization for Donnarumma’s replacement (if UEFA allows them to make transfer at all). The. 18-year-old is the most likely person to slot in between the San Siro pipes. He’s extremely talented, and it’s likely he’d be starting for AC Milan now, if it wasn’t for Donnarumma blocking his path. Currently on loan with Ternana, he’s facing a ton of shots in Serie B. Promoting him to the senior team would be the most cost-effective, and likely, scenario.
