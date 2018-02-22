AC Milan, Galli: ‘Donnarumma should follow Baresi’s example’
27 April at 13:00During an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport, former AC Milan goalkeeper Giovanni Galli has revealed why he left the Rossoneri in 1990 and believes Gianluigi Donnarumma should remain at the club. Here is what he had to say on both matters:
“Why did I leave Milan? When we returned from Tokyo, where we had won the Intercontinental Cup, Sacchi told me that he would need me in the next game against Bari. Instead I did not play, which was a recurring theme. Perhaps it was due to differences between Sacchi and Berlusconi, so I asked to leave. I was hoping to win other important titles with Napoli.
“Donnarumma should stay at Milan. The club has won seven Champions League trophies without him and therefore he must only remain if he is 100% committed to the cause. Just as Baresi was, given that he played in Serie B for two years.”
(La Gazzetta dello Sport)
Go to comments