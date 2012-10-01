Confirmed: AC Milan winger Niang will have Watford medical tomorrow

AC Milan CEO Adriano Galliani has told Italian media that M’Baye Niang will have medical with Watford tomorrow. The Serie A giants have an economic agreement with Watford. The Premier League club will pay € 500k for the player’s loan until the end of the season with a compulsory buy-out clause set in the region of € 18 million.



Watford have yet to make an official proposal to the footballer, but Niang has a verbal agreement with the Premier League side.



“The deal is almost done. We have already agreed the transfer fee with Watford and the player will be travelling to England tomorrow to undergo medical with them. We have given him green light to have medical with Watford. He has no agreement with them, but he will reach it in the end.”



​According to Sky Italia, however, the player has already and agreement with Watford and will put pen to paper on his Watford contract tomorrow.

