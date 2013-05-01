AC Milan: Gattuso admits Simone Inzaghi is a better manager

Ahead of his club’s matchup against Lazio on Sunday, manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the assembled media at AC Milan’s training facility on Saturday.



ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MATCH:

There will be other important matches. It's just like all the others. We have to make a great performance, we have to take advantage of the home field. We are well prepared, I think we will play a great match.



ON LAZIO:

I think they have so many technically good players, when they counter they are especially scary. We have to get ready even on a physical level, but the team is fine.



HOW TO LIMIT LAZIO’S ATTACK:

Always bring 4 or 5 players in the area. We have to be very careful, we must play this game at the perfect tactical level to bring the result home.



ON SIMONE INZAGHI:

I know Simone much more as a coach than Filippo. We've always had a great relationship, he's much better than me and there's so much to learn from him.