AC Milan: Gattuso admits Simone Inzaghi is a better manager
27 January at 14:30Ahead of his club’s matchup against Lazio on Sunday, manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the assembled media at AC Milan’s training facility on Saturday.
ON THE IMPORTANCE OF THE MATCH:
There will be other important matches. It's just like all the others. We have to make a great performance, we have to take advantage of the home field. We are well prepared, I think we will play a great match.
ON LAZIO:
I think they have so many technically good players, when they counter they are especially scary. We have to get ready even on a physical level, but the team is fine.
HOW TO LIMIT LAZIO’S ATTACK:
Always bring 4 or 5 players in the area. We have to be very careful, we must play this game at the perfect tactical level to bring the result home.
ON SIMONE INZAGHI:
I know Simone much more as a coach than Filippo. We've always had a great relationship, he's much better than me and there's so much to learn from him.
