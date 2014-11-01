AC Milan, Gattuso: 'Benevento like Bayern, we were all very mad...'

A day after yesterday's disappointing 2-2 draw against Benevento (which was their first Serie A points of the season), Gennaro Gattuso spoke to Milan TV, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"I didn't sleep last night since I was very disappointed. I re-watched the game again since I wanted to prepare something. Everybody are mad for this result, we didn't play well yesterday but I did like our spirit. We have to do a lot better and we have a lot of room to improve. We have to work the right way...".



"Yesterday's emotions? It felt like the UCL quarter-finals versus Bayern Munich as the German club scored a 92nd minute equalizer at the San Siro. We have to remain calm because we have a game every 3-4 days. We need to look ahead. I was happy that Kalinic and Jack both scored yesterday and I also liked Kessie's game a lot too. We did get tired yesterday towards the end of the game and we will also have to do better under this aspect as well. The fans? We need their support.Training session? I saw a lot of players that were upset which is normal. We want to do better and the player also want to do a lot more".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)