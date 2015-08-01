AC Milan: Gattuso compares Cutrone to Inzaghi

Following his club’s dominating 4-0 victory over lowly S.P.A.L., AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso spoke on TV about his team’s performance. The Rossoneri are undefeated in eight consecutive matches, and have only conceded four goals in that span, as they’re in the midst of a complete turnaround under the legendary midfielder.



“After we went up 1 to 0 we suffered a bit, and we knew that SPAL could have created problems, but over time we worked better,” he told Premium Sport.



“It’s important not to be confused by the 4 to 0 scoreline, was could have played better.”



He expanded upon his thoughts. “It was not so easy, we have to look forward to the next game, but we must not think that this result solves our problems. We have to keep working to improve some areas.”



“I know that these players are good and can give even more, they are young and they have to understand that hard work pays off, and I'm not just talking about the training sessions.”



When asked if he’s responsible for AC Milan’s turnaround, Gattuso stayed humble. “I'm just lucky enough to have some ideas and guys who believe in these ideas.



He also praised Patrick Cutrone, who led the way with a brace. “Cutrone is a guy who has a great desire, but can still improve. He can play better ball on the ground. Our team has players that look a bit like Inzaghi, a bit like Massaro, players who are lethal in the last 16 meters.”

