AC Milan: Gattuso confirms Kalinic unavailability and names possible replacements

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso talked to media today, on the eve of the rossoneri Serie A clash against Spal.



The Italian boss confirmed that Nikola Kalinic will be ruled out of action due to an injury he picked up yesterday: “We didn’t want to risk Kalinic because we have many games to play in the coming month. He couldn’t train properly so we decided to drop him. Cutrone, Andre Silva and Borini are available to play up front.”



“I’m focusing on one game at the time. I am happy for what the lads are doing but I don’t want to make promises. Red cards? We don’t make lot of fouls, we just have to make better choices.”



“Spal is a team I know very well. I played against them two years ago in Serie C. They know what to do and they have great physical skills. Their stadium is brilliant, like a little Bombonera. We know it’s going to be a tough game.”



