AC Milan: Gattuso defends Donnarumma

AC Milan boss Gennaro Gattuso defended his goalkeeper Gigio Donnarumma after the fans’ booes during AC Milan-Verona in Coppa Italia yesterday.



“I am sorry because there is an 18-year-old guy who is being depicted like a monster. Donnarumma has some amazing values and we were lucky there were only 9 thousand people attending the game today. Imagine when San Siro will be full.”



“I can only thank Gigio for his professionalism, he is the best goalkeeper in the world right now but he is not going through an easy moment. It’s not nice to be booed by your own fans. I will protesct him and the club will do the same. The club do not want to sell and need no money. They tell me this every day. What should they do more?”



“I respect the fans but Gigio is an amazing guy, he didn’t talk to me for three days because I didn’t took him to Rijeka to play. He has never said he wants to leave. If he’d done it I would use other words. He is an important player for us. I didn’t know about Raiola’s letter until two days ago. My priority i sto help everybody to perform at his best.”

