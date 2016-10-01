AC Milan, Gattuso: 'Donnarumma? He has a big heart. He will talk to Fassone and Mirabelli'

AC Milan beat Bologna this past week-end at the San Siro (by a 2-1 score line) as this was Rino Gattuso's first ever win as a Milan coach. Here is what he had to say to RaiSport about Donnarumma ahead of their Coppa Italia game against Verona:



"Donnarumma? I am not worried at all. I speak to him every day and I have a great understanding with Gigio. He never told me that these were going to be hist last few games in a rossoneri shirt. He will surely talk with Fassone and Mirabelli but as I've said, there isn't any problems. He is a young keeper but he has a great personality and he has a big heart. He loves Milan a lot and he is a very good kid".



As previously mentioned, Milan will face Verona tomorrow in the Coppa Italia as they will also face them in the Serie A on Sunday morning.



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)