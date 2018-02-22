AC Milan, Gattuso explains why he wouldn't sign a new contract right now

AC Milan beat AS Roma tonight at the Olimpico of Rome by a 0-2 score line thanks to goals from Patrick Cutrone and Davide Calabria. It was a big win for AC Milan as they are now 7 points back of the last UCL spot in the standings. Here is what Rino Gattuso had to say after the game concerning his Milan future as he spoke to the local press:



"Contract renewal? My future depends on the club but I wouldn't sign a new contract now (smilling). It's a thing I do for luck but AC Milan are my priority going forward. I need to thank Fassone, Mirabelli and Mr Li for the opportunity they gave me. As I have always said, I love Milan and they are my priority. It's like a family for me...".



Rino Gattuso's AC Milan have now gone 12 straight games without losing in all competitions as they have been on fire of late. They will be a team to watch going forward...