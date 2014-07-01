AC Milan: Gattuso gives his first pre-match press conference

New AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso held his first pre-match press conference on the eve of their visit to Benevento. Here are the highlights:



He began by thanking his players for their hard work in the short time. "I have to thank the players for their work. We tried a lot of things but we have to stay attentive. Roma wasn't built in a day but I saw a great desire this week."



"Regarding the mentality it's not a secret that I like to see intensity and team work. The three-man defense has remained but we have worked on some new concepts."



He also provided insight into how he plans to motivate his players in advance of their clash with point-less Benevento. “We have to close our eyes and think that the Champions League trophy is on the sidelines. We cannot afford to make a mistake.”



He also separated himself from his predecessor. “What happened has happened, my methodology is completely different from that of Vincenzo Montella’s. I found the guys a little distressed but it doesn't mean they were mishandled.”



Lastly he spoke about the importance of getting results early in his tenure. "Victories can give me time, which certainly helps me to work calmly and with enthusiasm and strength."

