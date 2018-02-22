AC Milan, Gattuso: ‘Inter have changed a lot and are in top form’
03 April at 16:30AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso spoke to the media this afternoon ahead of tomorrow night’s crucial Derby della Madonnina match against Inter. Here is what he had to say:
“Inter have changed a lot and are in top form. We played a great game against Juve. There’s a lot at stake for both teams in this derby. I hope we can play as well as we did against Juve. It was a tough defeat to take. The fans have been great and tomorrow we must do well to bring enthusiasm to our supporters.
“We have to play a great derby technically, defensively and from a tactical standpoint. We have to improve our concentration and never give up. We have to raise the bar because playing well in London and Turin wasn’t enough.
“It’s a very difficult match and we have to prepare for it very well and play like we are used to. I have been given a great opportunity to coach this team. There’s no rush on my contract renewal.
“Inter have been playing in a 4-2-3-1 lately. We have to be wary of their technique and shooting skills. Montolivo will start in place of Biglia tomorrow. Bonucci as a playmaker? We can’t afford to experiment at the moment.
“I hope Bonaventura will play a great game tomorrow. I have great confidence in him. I don’t think he struggled against Juve.
“We still have to improve. To become important players, you need to take home positive results when you play as well as we did against Juve and Arsenal. Against Inter we have to understand their style of play and we have to play like we are used to.
“André Silva could have scored in Turin but overall he played a good game. I want Cutrone to improve in terms of his technique. He’s aware of this, he knows it and he’s working hard to do better.
“It’s Milan vs. Inter tomorrow, not Gattuso vs. Spalletti. It’s an honour to play against him. He’s a great coach with great experience.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments